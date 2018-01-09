WATCH: How to Eat Ramen Like BLACKPINK Girls

The first episode of BLACKPINK's reality show HOUSE aired on YouTube on January 6.

Four different girls, four different ways to eat ramen.

The four girls of strode around the streets of Hongdae to hand out macarons that they made themselves.

BLACKPINK members dropped by the ramen restaurant owned by Seungri of BIGBANG. Doesn't watching them eat ramen make you crave for one too?

Jisoo



Rosé

Jennie

Lisa

"They're cute even when they're eating," read one comment. "Jennie looks like a chipmunk," read another.

Check out the clip below for BLACKPINK's "mukbang" show!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

