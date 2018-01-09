Again? EXO's 'Universe' Tops Countless Music Charts

EXO continue to top charts with their 2017 Winter Special Album 'Universe.'

Billboard, United World Chart, Hanteo, iTunes, Xiami Music... the list goes on and on and on.

The title 'Universe' topped the Billboard Korea KPOP HOT 100 in the first week of January.

The album also ranked No.1 on United World Chart, global music charts ran by Media Traffic. EXO shared the delightful news with EXO-Ls on Facebook.

The album also topped Hanteo Chart and Synnara Records' Album Chart for two consecutive weeks, once again proving EXO's fandom.

The 2017 Winter Special Album released on December 26 is filled with a number of colorful tracks, including the title 'Universe,' which is of the rock ballad genre. Upon its release, the album and track charted No.1 on many charts, including iTunes Regional Albums Chart in 27 nations and Xiami Music K-Pop Music Chart.

EXO also won the KBS2TV 'Music Bank' aired on January 5 and MBC's 'Show! Music Core" aired on January 6.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

