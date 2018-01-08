1 읽는 중

"We Cried Ourselves to Practice" Why SNSD is a 'Monster' in the K-pop Realm

SNSD performing &#39;Gee&#39; in 2013.

SNSD member Sunny shed tears while reminiscing about her days as a trainee.

Every idol has to endure a rigorous training process to be perfected into a star.

On the E Channel entertainment show 'Sending Myself to You' aired on January 4, featuring actress Ha Jae-sook learning the choreography for SNSD's 'Run Devil Run.'

Ha Jae-sook did her best to learn the choreography, but soon became tired over the tough routines. But the choreographer put his foot down, stating "repeat" over and over again without a moment of rest.

Photo from E Channel&#39;s &#39;Sending Myself to You.&#39;

The actress struggled in pain. Sunny, watching the whole thing, empathized with the actress, saying that "You can't take in the whole thing at once." Sunny, looking back over her years as trainees, stated that she "felt like crying" over memories of the rigorous training routines she had to endure.

Sunny revealed that "During our busy season, for example, the year-end events, we had to learn a whole choreography in a day and perform on stage the very next day." She added "we became so frustrated and stressed out that we often cried ourselves to practice," shocking the audience.

Ha Jae-sook ended up collapsing on the floor. She pleaded with her dance teacher, saying that "It's just too much. I feel like my chest is going to burst open." The dance trainer responded "People like SNSD are monsters. Really."

SNSD.

Sunny also revealed that "we sometimes had to master two to three whole dance routines in a day. Exhausted, I only had my willpower to count on, as I didn't want to be a burden to the rest of the group."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

