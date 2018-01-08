Could This BLACKPINK Member Be PARK BO-GUM's Sister?

An online community went nuts over the post 'This K-pop idol could be Park Bo-gum's sister!'

The killer smile resemblance is uncanny!

The K-pop idol in question is BLACKPINK's Jisoo. The post features Jisoo and actor Park Bo-gum, both wearing killer smiles.

The way Jisoo's eyes fold into a half-moon-like shape and the Julia Roberts-like smile resembles Park Bo-gum.

Her snow white skin and gentle-looking facial expressions mirror that of Park Bo-gum.

Netizens responded "they look similar" "the resemblance is uncanny" "Jisoo resembles a lot of people."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

