1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A Surprise Gift SNSD's SOOYOUNG Sent Her Boyfriend of Six Years

중앙일보

입력

Sooyoung of Girls&#39; Generation

Sooyoung of Girls&#39; Generation

Instagram @hotsootuff

Instagram @hotsootuff

Sooyoung of Girls' Generation has the sweetest gift ideas!

The two can't help flaunting their love.

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Instagram @churrokingtruck

On January 7, the Girls' Generation star sent the production team of tvN's TV series Prison Playbook a coffee truck. Why, you ask? Her boyfriend Jung Kyung-ho plays the male lead in the series. The two have been dating for six years now.

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Instagram @churrokingtruck

Sooyoung referred to her self as "bestie" on the banner that adorned the coffee truck. "Dear actors, and staff members, I wish you luck until the very last day," read the message.

Instagram @jstar_allallj

Instagram @jstar_allallj

Instagram @jstar_allallj

Instagram @jstar_allallj

Jung thanked her on Instagram as well, with a short but sweet message that read "thank you, bestie."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT