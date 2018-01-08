A Surprise Gift SNSD's SOOYOUNG Sent Her Boyfriend of Six Years

Sooyoung of Girls' Generation has the sweetest gift ideas!

The two can't help flaunting their love.

On January 7, the Girls' Generation star sent the production team of tvN's TV series Prison Playbook a coffee truck. Why, you ask? Her boyfriend Jung Kyung-ho plays the male lead in the series. The two have been dating for six years now.

Sooyoung referred to her self as "bestie" on the banner that adorned the coffee truck. "Dear actors, and staff members, I wish you luck until the very last day," read the message.

Jung thanked her on Instagram as well, with a short but sweet message that read "thank you, bestie."

