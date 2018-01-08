How V of BTS Was Destined to be “The Most Handsome Face” in the World Since Day 1

Back in 2015, V of BTS tweeted out a baby photo of himself on his birthday with a short message that read "thank you, thank you all so much."

Let the photos do the talking.

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017 aired a photo of two-year-old V, taken in 1996.

Former schoolmates of the BTS member have also shared photos from his younger days, to the delight of many fans.

It is clear that the twenty-two-year-old star was destined to be "the most handsome face" in the world since the day he was born.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com