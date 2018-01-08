The Boy Group That Beat BTS and EXO on K-pop Brand Reputation Ranking

Which K-pop group has the most positive brand reputation?

Korean Business Research Institute published a brand reputation report of 100 K-pop groups based on consumer engagement, interaction with fans, media exposure, and online influence. The list is updated monthly.

1. WANNA ONE

WANNA ONE scored 2,248,664 points for consumer engagement, 2,957,999 points for media exposure, 4,486,809 points for interaction with fans, and 5,589,849 points for online influence.

2. BTS

BTS scored 3,166,216 points for consumer engagement, 3,267,272 points for media exposure, 3,654,342 points for interaction with fans, and 3,881,328 points for online influence.

3. TWICE

TWICE scored 2,697,464 points for consumer engagement, 2,935,380 points for media exposure, 1,283,116 points for interaction with fans, and 2,707,593 points for online influence.

4. EXO

EXO scored 1,631,872 points for consumer engagement, 2,876,397 points for media exposure, 1,799,296 points for interaction with fans, and 2,707,933 points for online influence.

5. Red Velvet

Red Velvet scored 1,367,696 points for consumer engagement, 2,661,298 points for media exposure, 1,185,014 points for interaction with fans, and 1,913,050 for online influence.

Other groups who made it into top 30 include SEVENTEEN, Mamamoo, Got7, Girl's Day, Apink, Super Junior, Lovelyz, T-ara, SHINee, EXID, NCT, TVXQ, Big Bang, and Monsta X.

Korea's brand reputation report analyzes various components that influence a brand's reputation and publish the list every month.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com