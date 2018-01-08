"The Most Beautiful Face of 2017" BTS V Shares Updates of His Puppy Yeontan

BTS V's puppy is the latest heartthrob of ARMY.

Who can resist a pair of handsome and cute?

V shared a video of Yeontan on BTS' Twitter account last year. In the video, the puppy responds to V calling out "Tan," tilting its head and lifting itself up.(V never said if Yeontan was a she or a he, so if anyone knows, hints please!)

In 2017, clips of Yeontan toddling to keep up with V, as well as Yeontan running as fast as it can to catch up with V were shared online as well.

And V shared updates of Yeontan once again on January 5. Aged 121 days old, Yeontan ferociously gnaws on a doll, then shakes his head all over. Fans oohed and ahhed over the not-too-often shared clips of Yeontan.

BTS V topped TC Candler's list of 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017' on December 27, 2017.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

