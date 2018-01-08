Heartbreaking Reason Why PARK JIHOON of WANNA ONE Couldn't Help Tearing Up On Stage

Park Jihoon of Wanna One teared up on stage, and for a reason that you might not have guessed.

Isn't he just the sweetest?

The eleven-member act held a concert titled "Wanna One Premier Fan-Con" at the Seoul Olympic Park, which lasted three days from December 15 to17. On the second day of the concert, Park couldn't hold back his tears while talking to his fans on stage.

"My mom, who is somewhere here sitting in the audience, I love you always," he said, choking up in the middle of his sentence.

"I will be a son that you can be proud of," was the message he wanted to tell his mother who was cheering him on amongst the thousands of fans who came to see him. He managed to finish his sentence, though still visibly shaken.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

