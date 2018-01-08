BTS, the Only Artist to be Nominated for Both Categories of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards

BTS is set to appear for two days straight on the Golden Disc Awards!

BTS is the only artist to have a shot at winning both divisions.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 10th and 11th, 2018 at Korean International Exhibition & Convention Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan. BTS is the one and only to be nominated for both the Album and Digital Song Division, which are to take place on the 10th and 11th respectively.

BTS won Rookie Artist of the Year at the 28th Golden Disc Awards. The group also won Album of the Year for three consecutive years. This year, with the album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her', and the third repackage album title 'Spring Day,' BTS hopes to become the winner once more.

The Awards will be broadcasted live by JTBC. Stay tuned to see what's in store for BTS' yet another year of fame.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com