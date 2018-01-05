S. Korea's Nationwide Outrage Over Child Rape by a Fifty-something Man

While there is little point in comparing how evil one crime is against another, universal consensus exists that crimes against children must be prevented and severely punished at all costs.

This isn't the first instance that a heinous case of child rape had appalled the entire nation.

On January 3, the Police Department of South Gyeongsang Province arrested a man in his 50s on the charge of raping his neighbor's six-year-old daughter. The police reported that the suspect is accused of taking the victim to his car and sexually assaulting her.

Following the news, tens of thousands have signed the petition calling for the imposition of heavier sentence for child sexual abuse crimes in less than a day.

This isn't the first instance that a heinous case of child rape had appalled the entire nation.

A 2013 South Korean film titled Hope is based on the rape of an eight-year-old girl by a 57-year-old man named Cho Doo Soon, whose name became synonymous with sexual predation of children.

The child victim was kidnapped, beaten, and raped repeatedly in a public bathroom by Cho until she fell unconscious. She suffered irreversible organ damage including her genitals and lasting psychological trauma as a result of the assault, which is considered as one of the most atrocious crimes against children in nation's recorded history.

Further details of the recent case will remain confidential until the investigation is complete.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com