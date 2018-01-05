1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

S. Korea's Nationwide Outrage Over Child Rape by a Fifty-something Man

중앙일보

입력

Hope (2013) is a film based on the rape of an eight-year-old girl by a 57-year-old man named Cho Doo Soon.

Hope (2013) is a film based on the rape of an eight-year-old girl by a 57-year-old man named Cho Doo Soon.

While there is little point in comparing how evil one crime is against another, universal consensus exists that crimes against children must be prevented and severely punished at all costs.

This isn't the first instance that a heinous case of child rape had appalled the entire nation.

On January 3, the Police Department of South Gyeongsang Province arrested a man in his 50s on the charge of raping his neighbor's six-year-old daughter. The police reported that the suspect is accused of taking the victim to his car and sexually assaulting her.

Following the news, tens of thousands have signed the petition calling for the imposition of heavier sentence for child sexual abuse crimes in less than a day.

This isn't the first instance that a heinous case of child rape had appalled the entire nation.

A 2013 South Korean film titled Hope is based on the rape of an eight-year-old girl by a 57-year-old man named Cho Doo Soon, whose name became synonymous with sexual predation of children.

The child victim was kidnapped, beaten, and raped repeatedly in a public bathroom by Cho until she fell unconscious. She suffered irreversible organ damage including her genitals and lasting psychological trauma as a result of the assault, which is considered as one of the most atrocious crimes against children in nation's recorded history.

Further details of the recent case will remain confidential until the investigation is complete.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT