'The Most Beautiful Face Of 2017' BTS' V Reveals His 'Dream Girl'

Who's the "Miss Right" for BTS' V, 2017's pick for the most handsome guy on Earth? BTS V topped film critic TC Candler's '100 Most Beautiful Faces Of 2017.'

Could you be Taehyung's "Miss Right"?

V, in an interview held in 2015, stated "I don't think things very thoroughly," and "I like a woman who knows how to think things through. My ideal woman is one who can take care of me."

He pinpointed the English actress Kaya Scodelario as his dream girl.

V also added "long-haired, with a cool demeanor and a warm heart" "a charming person who knows the value of my profits" "thrifty" on his check-list for his dream girl.

But don't be disappointed if you're not all of these things, ARMYs. RM revealed that V's dream girl changes once a month. As you read this article, his "Miss Right" of the month might be you.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

