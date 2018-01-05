BLACKPINK Members Outshine The Finally Revealed Beautiful BLACKPINK HOUSE

1 읽는 중

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK HOUSE finally aired!

Why not sneak a peek at the beautiful house and the even more gorgeous BLACKPINK members?

On January 6, 09:00 PM KST, BLACKPINK HOUSE aired on V Live and Youtube, to the relief of many BLINKs, reaching over seven million views.

According to the V LIVE Chart, BLACKPINK HOUSE Episode 1-5 is trending in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, as well as Japan, Brazil, Spain, and other nations.

For BLINKs who missed and want to catch up for the next episode, here's an overview of the first episode aired.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Here's Jennie, looking cute as always, with Kuma in her arms.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Lisa's eyes are wide open! She looks surprised, yet she still looks cute.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

It turns out they were surprised by the magical pink entrance to the BLACKPINK HOUSE!

Let's take a step into the house.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Look at Lisa marveling over the house. What does it look like?

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

From the kinfolk style dining bar,

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

to a yoga room, responsible for keeping BLACKPINK members in shape!

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Here's a dressing room for the fashionable four,

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

and here's the bedroom, where BLACKPINK's days start and end.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Kuma leads us to the garden, overflowing with flowers.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK attack!

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

I never knew it was possible to look so fabulous with your eyes closed.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Taking selfies.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

We all hate unpacking, and it seems Jennie does too.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Jisoo setting the bed.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Rose helps.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Lisa's cosmetic bag must be something very dear to her.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Jennie says yay! Everything's set and done.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

And the exhausted members fall asleep. Sleeping beauties, aren't they?

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Jisoo and Dalgom resting. Two cute faces, right?

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Travelling's great, but so is resting on your couch.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Comes lunch time after a busy morning. Enjoying Chinese, a ritual on Korean moving day!

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Jennie looking fluffy and clean,

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

preparing something.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

They're baking! For their neighbors! Such lucky neighbors.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Aren't they just lovely?

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Off to the streets after a day of moving in and baking.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

It's their first meal after moving in, so they have to go somewhere special.
Visiting Seungri's ramen restaurant, which is the it place of the town.

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

Photo from Naver and YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK members were indeed the busy bees of BLACKPINK HOUSE!
Saying goodbye to the packed today, BLACKPINK members go off to enjoy their first night in the house.

Curious for more? Stay tuned for the upcoming BLACKPINK HOUSE episodes!
Episodes of BLACKPINK HOUSE will continue to be aired on BLACKPINK's Youtube Channel and V Live, on Saturdays 09:00 PM KST. JTBC2 will air 'BLACKPINK HOUSE' on television on Sundays 10:00 AM.

Don't miss out on the upcoming episodes, BLINK!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

