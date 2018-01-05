BLACKPINK Members Outshine The Finally Revealed Beautiful BLACKPINK HOUSE

BLACKPINK HOUSE finally aired!

Why not sneak a peek at the beautiful house and the even more gorgeous BLACKPINK members?

On January 6, 09:00 PM KST, BLACKPINK HOUSE aired on V Live and Youtube, to the relief of many BLINKs, reaching over seven million views.

According to the V LIVE Chart, BLACKPINK HOUSE Episode 1-5 is trending in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, as well as Japan, Brazil, Spain, and other nations.

For BLINKs who missed and want to catch up for the next episode, here's an overview of the first episode aired.

Here's Jennie, looking cute as always, with Kuma in her arms.

Lisa's eyes are wide open! She looks surprised, yet she still looks cute.

It turns out they were surprised by the magical pink entrance to the BLACKPINK HOUSE!

Let's take a step into the house.

Look at Lisa marveling over the house. What does it look like?

From the kinfolk style dining bar,

to a yoga room, responsible for keeping BLACKPINK members in shape!

Here's a dressing room for the fashionable four,

and here's the bedroom, where BLACKPINK's days start and end.

Kuma leads us to the garden, overflowing with flowers.

BLACKPINK attack!

I never knew it was possible to look so fabulous with your eyes closed.

Taking selfies.

We all hate unpacking, and it seems Jennie does too.

Jisoo setting the bed.

Rose helps.

Lisa's cosmetic bag must be something very dear to her.

Jennie says yay! Everything's set and done.

And the exhausted members fall asleep. Sleeping beauties, aren't they?

Jisoo and Dalgom resting. Two cute faces, right?

Travelling's great, but so is resting on your couch.

Comes lunch time after a busy morning. Enjoying Chinese, a ritual on Korean moving day!

Jennie looking fluffy and clean,

preparing something.

They're baking! For their neighbors! Such lucky neighbors.

Aren't they just lovely?

Off to the streets after a day of moving in and baking.

It's their first meal after moving in, so they have to go somewhere special.

Visiting Seungri's ramen restaurant, which is the it place of the town.

BLACKPINK members were indeed the busy bees of BLACKPINK HOUSE!

Saying goodbye to the packed today, BLACKPINK members go off to enjoy their first night in the house.

Curious for more? Stay tuned for the upcoming BLACKPINK HOUSE episodes!

Episodes of BLACKPINK HOUSE will continue to be aired on BLACKPINK's Youtube Channel and V Live, on Saturdays 09:00 PM KST. JTBC2 will air 'BLACKPINK HOUSE' on television on Sundays 10:00 AM.

Don't miss out on the upcoming episodes, BLINK!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

