“Pinay Disney Princess” LEA SALONGA Just Became a BTS Fan!

Guess who just hopped on the BTS bandwagon?

We are loving this newest addition to the ever-growing BTS fandom.

The Filipina Disney princess Lea Salonga, who rose to international stardom as the singing voices of Mulan and Aladdin's Princess Jasmine, surprised us all with a tweet she posted on January 1.

"Guys, who that K-POP boy band on ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve??? Because, YAAAAAAAAS!!!!!" she tweeted, seemingly impressed by the K-pop act's performance, to which many fans were more than eager to respond, welcoming Salonga to the world of BTS.

Salonga's 5.23M Twitter followers showered her with too many BTS links, photos, and information that she eventually had to calm them down.

We are thrilled to have the Disney star on board!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

