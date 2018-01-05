1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“Harry Styles of Asia” V of BTS Winning “Most Handsome Face” Analyzed by Dutch Media

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; V on Dutch TV show

BTS&#39; V on Dutch TV show

A BTS fan tweeted out V&#39;s appearance on a Dutch TV show.

A BTS fan tweeted out V&#39;s appearance on a Dutch TV show.

V of BTS was crowned the Most Handsome Face of 2017, replacing Dutch actor Michiel Huisman who was last year's winner, and a Dutch media outlet set out to analyze V's win, lamenting the previous year's winner's loss to the K-pop star.

“V winning the most handsome face can be explained by science,” reported the TV show.

On December 4, a BTS fan posted on Twitter that V "was mentioned on a Dutch TV Show about him winning the most handsome face of 2017," adding that "a lot of Dutch tv shows, radio stations are talking about this."

Harry Styles of One Direction

Harry Styles of One Direction

V was introduced as the Harry Styles of Asia on the said TV show. Harry Styles is a member of the world-renowned boy band One Direction formed by the producer Simon Cowell.

The Dutch TV show reported that V winning "the Most of Handsome Face of 2017 is backed by science," explaining that "women are more likely to fall in love with men who look sweet."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT