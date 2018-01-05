1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING! Former Beast's JANG HYUN-SEUNG And Sports Star SHIN SOO-JI Are A Couple

중앙일보

입력

Jang Hyun-seung(left) and Shin Soo-ji. Photo from Instagram @89_h and Instagram @shinsjsj

Jang Hyun-seung(left) and Shin Soo-ji. Photo from Instagram @89_h and Instagram @shinsjsj

According to relevant sources, the couple is said to have acquainted by bowling together, a common hobby of the two. They have been dating each other since last fall.

Bowling seems to have been their matchmaker.

A source revealed "Bowling put the two together. It's probably been three or four months since they started dating."

Another source in the music industry stated "the two, hanging out with others who enjoy bowling, have become close to one another," and "the two, looking cozy in the bowling alley, has been spotted by a number of people"

Photo from Instagram @89_h

Photo from Instagram @89_h

Photo from Instagram @shinsjsj

Photo from Instagram @shinsjsj

A talented singer as well as dancer, Jang Hyun-seung made his debut as a Beast member in 2009, performing hits such as 'Shock,' 'Fiction,' and 'On Rainy Days.' He also performed as the duo Trouble Maker with Hyuna. Leaving Beast in Apri, 2016, he released his solo single 'HOME' in July 2017, sharing his sincere stories.

Shin Soo-ji is the 'original rhythmic gymnast fairy.' Having performed in the '2008 Beijing Olympics' and '2010 Guangzhou Asian Games,' her reputation precedes Son Yeon-jae's as the lead South Korean rhythmic gymnast. Leaving the field due to her ankle injuries, she has been a professional bowler since 2014.

Jang Hyun-seung(left) and Shin Soo-ji. Photo from Instagram @89_h and Instagram @shinsjsj

Jang Hyun-seung(left) and Shin Soo-ji. Photo from Instagram @89_h and Instagram @shinsjsj

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT