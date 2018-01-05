PARK BO-GUM's Peculiar Sleeping Habits Caught On Camera

Fans have caught Park Bo-gum's peculiar sleeping habits.
He's dreamy even in his sleep.
An online community post listed photos of Park Bo-gum sleeping, claiming that he has a sleeping habit.
The photos show Park Bo-gum in TV dramas and entertainment shows, all sleeping with his hand underneath his pillow.
Park Bo-gum is said to sleep with one of his hands under his pillow, and his appearances on TV is said to have reflected his real-life habits.
Netizens commented "it looks like his arm is gonna ache" "I do that too!"
By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com