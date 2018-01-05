J-HOPE Shares Selfies Taken During NYRE Prep Time

J-Hope shared selfies with ARMY!

A surprise treat for ARMY.

On January 1, he posted selfies on BTS' official Twitter account, with the hashtags #BTSxRockinEve #jhope.

Seem to be taken sometime around BTS' appearance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve (often stylized as NYRE),' J-Hope is staring into the camera with a light smile on his face.

The photos show J-Hope in a practice room, with others looking busy in the background.

ARMY went nuts over the photo, commenting that "Hoseok (J-Hope) oppa is so hot" "He looks like daddy-long-legs" "Superstar here!" "J-Hope's looking hot as always"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

