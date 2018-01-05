Are Running Man's LEE KWANG-SOO & JEON SO-MIN Dating? JI SUK-JIN Would Bet His Paycheck

Ji Suk-jin flat out rejected the rumors of fellow Running Man castmates Lee Kwang-soo and Jeon So-min dating.

Could these two be an item?

On January 4, Ji got a question from a subscriber to his radio show broadcast on MBC FM4U asking "if he could bet his entire fortune on Lee Kwang-soo and Jeon So-min not dating."

He had formerly dismissed the rumors of Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo dating, claiming that "if the two are an item, I will give you everything that I have."

"I don't care who's dating who, I don't want to know and I'm not interested. I only care about myself," he responded, adding that "I will bet my entire paycheck and that of the producer that Lee and Jeon aren't dating," making the audience laugh.

Lee and Jeon won the Best Couple Award at SBS Entertainment Awards 2017 for their outstanding performance.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

