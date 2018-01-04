BTS' JUNGKOOK Isn't the Only K-pop Star Crushing on IU

It is no secret that IU is one of the most loved K-pop stars of all time.

The list of IU's top star fans just keeps growing.

Dahyun of TWICE posted a photo taken with IU on the group's official Instagram, with a caption that read "When I saw IU sunbae whom I respect so much, I was so shaken that the photo came out blurry. IU sunbae, I love you. Today was the best."



Sunbae is a Korean term used to refer to those with more experience in one particular field. Is IU Dahyun's favorite sunbae? Judging from this Instagram post, I think she just might be.

Dahyun is certainly not the only one crushing hard on the twenty-four-year-old singer-songwriter. Jungkook of BTS is also a known IU fan.

Could IU be any more popular than she is now?

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

