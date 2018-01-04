BREAKING! F.T. ISLAND's CHOI MIN-HWAN And Ex-LABOUM YULHEE Pregnant And To Be Married

F.T. Island member Choi Min-hwan and former LABOUM member Yulhee will be married soon! Yulhee is said to be pregnant as well, making the couple doubly happy.

The happy K-pop couple has a baby on their way.

On January 4, Ilgan Sports reported that, according to a number of relevant sources, Choi Min-hwan and Yulhee have been making preparations for their wedding since the end of 2017. The two have been especially cautious since there's a baby between the two.

Choi Min-hwan also spread the happy news via his Instagram account with his fans on January 4. Not forgetting to state his everlasting love and respect for his fans, he stated that he had found "someone special" and he wanted his fans to be the first to know. He also mentioned that F.T. Island members will be singing at the wedding.

The relationship between the two was first revealed by a Facebook post. In September 2017, Yulhee posted on her Facebook "10 minutes before our goodbye.. Fidgeting cause we don't want to say goodbye and I almost cried.. but seeing our photos makes me feel alive again D-9"

The post went viral online, and netizens suspected the man in the photo to be F.T. Island's Choi Min-hwan. Afterwards, FNC Entertainment officially announced that "Choi Min-hwan and Yulhee have been in a relationship with each other."

Other F.T. Island members are wishing the couple well, with the vocal Lee Hong-gi stating that he "wants to get married too" and Lee Jae-jin asking the fans to bless the couple as well.

Choi Min-hwan, F.T. Island's drummer who made his debut in 2007, has recently caught the attention of many with his (uncertified) "chimmelier (a wordplay combining the words chicken and sommelier)" certificate. Yulhee, making her debut in 2014 as the baby member/rapper of LABOUM recently exited the team.

