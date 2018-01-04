IU's Dilemma: Is She Cute Or Sexy?

We know IU is pretty and all, but if you were to define her, would you say she's cute or sexy?

Cute or sexy? You decide.

There's a hot debate online on whether IU is cute or sexy.

IU, with her performances in M/Vs and TV dramas, has been loved for her sexy yet adorable looks as well as demeanor.

IU's popularity also produced "copies" of IU, i.e. the actress Yoon Yung-kyung being labeled the 'Infinite Challenge Han River IU.'

As her fame grows, she's becoming the standard for a celeb who's both cute and sexy at the same time.

Netizens stated "she's a woman of many sides" "I think Suzy also faces this kind of dilemma."

Take a look! What do you think?

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

