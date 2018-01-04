1 읽는 중

IU's Dilemma: Is She Cute Or Sexy?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

We know IU is pretty and all, but if you were to define her, would you say she's cute or sexy?

Cute or sexy? You decide.

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

There's a hot debate online on whether IU is cute or sexy.

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

IU, with her performances in M/Vs and TV dramas, has been loved for her sexy yet adorable looks as well as demeanor.

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

IU's popularity also produced "copies" of IU, i.e. the actress Yoon Yung-kyung being labeled the 'Infinite Challenge Han River IU.'

Photo from MBC&#39;s &#39;Infinite Challenge&#39;

Photo from MBC's 'Infinite Challenge'

As her fame grows, she's becoming the standard for a celeb who's both cute and sexy at the same time.

Netizens stated "she's a woman of many sides" "I think Suzy also faces this kind of dilemma."

Take a look! What do you think?

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

