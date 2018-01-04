1 읽는 중

PARK BO-GUM's Epic TV Series Role That Only a Few Know About

Photo from KBS 2TV&#39;s &#39;Hello Monster&#39;

How much do you really know Park Bo-gum? Here's something I bet you've never seen before.

I bet you've never seen Park Bo-gum as a psychopath before.

Posted on an online community, the post features Park Bo-gum as Jung Sun-ho on KBS 2TV's 'Hello Monster,' a character he acted before he became so famous.

The drama 'Hello Monster' is a TV series featuring investigation - as well as romance - lead by the genius profiler Lee Hyun (played by Seo In-guk) and the elite detective Cha Ji-an (played by Jang Na-ra). Park Bo-gum plays a psychopathic lawyer in the drama.

Park Bo-gum plays a psychopath/serial killer who has suffered a traumatic experience in his childhood.

Photo from KBS 2TV&#39;s &#39;Hello Monster&#39;

His naive facial expression combined with the character's brutality made viewers shudder at the sight of Park Bo-gum's psychopathic character.

Photo from KBS 2TV&#39;s &#39;Hello Monster&#39;

He especially does a good job in expressing subtle changes in emotion with only his eyes, all the while calmly speaking his lines.

Photo from KBS 2TV&#39;s &#39;Hello Monster&#39;

Fans applauded his acting, saying that it was one of the best they had ever seen, with some stating that they had seen the drama when it had aired, and other saying that they had seen the series over and over again.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

