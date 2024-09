Hani of EXID went blonde for the five-member act's latest single "DDD" and she is basically Elsa of K-pop.

We demand a "Let It Go" cover!

EXID rose to stardom with their 2014 hit single "Up & Down."

We have compiled here some of Hani's best "Elsa moments" showing off her icy beauty for your viewing pleasure.

Can we all agree she needs to do a cover of "Let It Go" with that hair shade?

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com