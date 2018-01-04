A MUST READ: BTS' Boss Tells the Beginning of the Legend That is BTS

BTS is arguably the hottest K-pop band at the moment.

BTS' boss revealed the untold story behind their success.

The seven-member act boasts over 1,595,000 Twitter followers as of January 4. Hitting over a hundred million views on YouTube is now a regular affair for these megastars. Billboard ranked BTS as No. 10 on its Artists of the Year chart, and the band was invited to perform at one of the biggest stages in the world including the American Music Awards last year.

BTS has achieved a lot of firsts as a K-pop group.

How did this all begin? Producer and CEO of the group's label Big Hit Entertainment Bang Si-hyuk says it all began with the band's leader, RM.

"Back in 2010, I got a call from a friend that there's this kid who's got incredible rapping skills," said Bang in an interview on January 3. "I went to see him, what do you know, he could indeed rap really well," he added. Bang signed him immediately.

The initial plan was to form a hip-hop team. However, it was difficult to ignore the reality of the current K-pop scene where "idols" ruled supreme, which made Bang change his direction a little bit.

"The idol music, as I saw it, was all about partying and living in the moment," he reflected, explaining that he "wanted a new group that talks about real life difficulties experienced by the Millenials." That became BTS' identity. Bang trained the members to write their own songs to tell their own story.

BTS wasn't always the superstar group as they are now.

Some criticized that their style wasn't up-to-date, that it was reminiscent of the 90's. But harsh words did not deter them from pursuing their goals.

BTS was also different from other groups in that they took full advantage of social media, using it as a platform to communicate with fans.

Speaking of their recent success, Bang said that "none of it had been planned." They all merely did their best and did not give up.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

