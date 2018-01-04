1 읽는 중

BREAKING! TAEYANG And MIN HYO-RIN Set Their Wedding Date

중앙일보

Actress Min Hyo-rin and BIGBANG's Taeyang has set the date for their wedding of the century!

The soon-to-be newlyweds will finally be together after four years of dating.

Photo from Instagram @hyorin_min(left) and @__youngbae__

On January 4, YG Entertainment officially announced the wedding to take place on February 3 (Saturday). The actor-singer couple is to be wed in a church among friends and family, and their reception is to be held at the Incheon Paradise City Hotel.

The wedding is to be private.

The couple will not be going on a honeymoon afterward, as Taeyang is to begin his service in the military soon.

YG Entertainment asked fans to "Please offer your blessings to the soon-to-be newlyweds."

Photo from YG Entertainment.

The couple has been in a relationship since 2014, and revealed themselves to the public in June 2015. They have been dating ever since.

There have been rumors of their breakup after Taeyang released his third solo studio single 'WHITE NIGHT' in August, but Taeyang denied all rumors, stating that "Min Hyo-rin is my muse" at a press conference.

Having made his debut as a BIGBANG member in 2006, Taeyang is responsible for 'Eyes, Nose, Lips,' 'Look at me only,' and 'Wedding Dress.' Min Hyo-rin made her debut as an advertisement model, and has starred in the movie 'Sunny' and the KBS entertainment program 'Sister's Slam Dunk.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

