We Can't Stop Watching This Video of BTS' V Trying to Seduce One Lucky Fan

V of BTS did not shy away from a fan's request that he try a "sexy look."
He goes from cute to sexy in a flicker of a second.
In the clip of V uploaded by a fan on Instagram, he is quite the master of facial expressions.
V looks at the fan with sultry eyes, biting his lip and running his fingers through his hair, only to return to being his sweet self a moment later.
The clip now boasts over 80,000 views within four days of upload.
Isn't he the most lovable creature in the world?
