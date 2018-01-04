We Can't Stop Watching This Video of BTS' V Trying to Seduce One Lucky Fan

V of BTS did not shy away from a fan's request that he try a "sexy look."

He goes from cute to sexy in a flicker of a second.

In the clip of V uploaded by a fan on Instagram, he is quite the master of facial expressions.

V looks at the fan with sultry eyes, biting his lip and running his fingers through his hair, only to return to being his sweet self a moment later.

The clip now boasts over 80,000 views within four days of upload.

Isn't he the most lovable creature in the world?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

