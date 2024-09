A clip from BTS' fan event is making fans all over the world fall head over heels.

She just became the luckiest ARMY in the world.

In the said clip, Jungkook is seen locking his fingers with those of a fan.

"Your hand is so cute," Jungkook told her, looking at her hand closely.

"Your hand is like a bunny hand," he added.

Comments from fans flooded in, some of which include "my heart is about to burst," "I wish I were her," "Jungkook is so sweet."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com