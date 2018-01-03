1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's JISOO Says Thanks To BLINK In Front Of Her Happy Birthday Billboard

중앙일보

입력

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made an appearance in front of her Happy B-day billboard!

Jisoo knows you love her.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial(left) and Facebook.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial(left) and Facebook.

BLINK went crazy over the latest photo on BLACKPINK's Instagram account posted on January 3 by Jisoo herself, making a small V in front of her happy birthday billboard.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Jisoo wrote that she "was super excited about the happy B-day billboard" that she "made a visit." She added seeing the screen with her own eyes filled her up with joy, and that she wished for BLINK to have a happy year as the one she's having right now.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Self-financed by BLINK, the happy B-day billboard is set up in Hongik Univ. station, metro line No.2.  In the background, you can see Jisoo's birthday 1995.01.03, and under the stunning photo of Jisoo looking pretty in her on-stage outfit, are the words "My heart is only big enough for you" in Korean and Chinese.

Gifting celebrities with a happy B-day billboard in metro stations (and other places too) is not too rare a sight in Korea. Korean fans pinch in to set up a display screen with congratulatory remarks commemorating their own favorite idols' birthdays. Non-Korean fans are sometimes caught marveling at the congratulatory billboards. The price for such an ad differs from station to station, with prices approximated to go well over 6 million won (approximately 5,633 dollars) in stations with lots of traffic, such as Hongik Univ. station.

Jisoo. Photo from Facebook

Jisoo. Photo from Facebook

On a side note, BLINKs are anxious for YG Entertainment to release a Happy Birthday message for Jisoo, like this one from the year before.

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

This is what Jisoo wrote on her Instagram:
"BLINK!!! Happy Bir-Choo-Day♥ I was super excited about the happy B-day billboard you guys set up for me in Hongik Univ. metro station, so I made a visit. Seeing the whole screen with my own eyes filled me up with joy.
I'm having one of the birthdays of my life thanks to all of my fans wishing me a happy birthday. Thank you so much!
I'm lucky to be surrounded by such love and good wishes from the start of 2018.
I'll devote the rest of my 2018 to BLINK, returning the love you guys gave me, and I'll try to make you happy as I am right now♥
I love you a lot and many thanks, Byeee"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT