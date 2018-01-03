BLACKPINK's JISOO Says Thanks To BLINK In Front Of Her Happy Birthday Billboard

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made an appearance in front of her Happy B-day billboard!

Jisoo knows you love her.

BLINK went crazy over the latest photo on BLACKPINK's Instagram account posted on January 3 by Jisoo herself, making a small V in front of her happy birthday billboard.

Jisoo wrote that she "was super excited about the happy B-day billboard" that she "made a visit." She added seeing the screen with her own eyes filled her up with joy, and that she wished for BLINK to have a happy year as the one she's having right now.

Self-financed by BLINK, the happy B-day billboard is set up in Hongik Univ. station, metro line No.2. In the background, you can see Jisoo's birthday 1995.01.03, and under the stunning photo of Jisoo looking pretty in her on-stage outfit, are the words "My heart is only big enough for you" in Korean and Chinese.

Gifting celebrities with a happy B-day billboard in metro stations (and other places too) is not too rare a sight in Korea. Korean fans pinch in to set up a display screen with congratulatory remarks commemorating their own favorite idols' birthdays. Non-Korean fans are sometimes caught marveling at the congratulatory billboards. The price for such an ad differs from station to station, with prices approximated to go well over 6 million won (approximately 5,633 dollars) in stations with lots of traffic, such as Hongik Univ. station.

On a side note, BLINKs are anxious for YG Entertainment to release a Happy Birthday message for Jisoo, like this one from the year before.

This is what Jisoo wrote on her Instagram:

"BLINK!!! Happy Bir-Choo-Day♥ I was super excited about the happy B-day billboard you guys set up for me in Hongik Univ. metro station, so I made a visit. Seeing the whole screen with my own eyes filled me up with joy.

I'm having one of the birthdays of my life thanks to all of my fans wishing me a happy birthday. Thank you so much!

I'm lucky to be surrounded by such love and good wishes from the start of 2018.

I'll devote the rest of my 2018 to BLINK, returning the love you guys gave me, and I'll try to make you happy as I am right now♥

I love you a lot and many thanks, Byeee"

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

