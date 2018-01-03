Thanks To BTS, ' Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve' Shows Skyrocketing Viewer Ratings

An annual New Year's Eve television show featuring BTS set astounding viewer ratings.

BTS, once again, proving their worth.

ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve' aired on December 31 08:00 PM was viewed by an average of 9.11 million, according to Nielsen Company. This is a 2.5 million increase in viewers compared to last year. Near the end, 15.72 million viewed the show, showing a 48% in the rise of viewers.

On January 1, U.S. Billboard also featured BTS on 'New Year's Rocking Eve,' stating that "2017 could be remembered as the year BTS took over the world, becoming not just a K-pop sensation but a global phenomenon."

BTS' appearance on 'New Year's Rocking Eve' was pre-recorded in November, when BTS was in Los Angeles, being invited to perform at the 'American Music Awards (AMAs).' BTS performed their hits 'DNA' and 'MIC Drop.' Alongside BTS appeared pop diva Mariah Carey and other world-famous artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Zedd and many more.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve' boasts its high viewer ratings not only in the U.S., but all over the world as well. The show also featured PSY in 2012, with Yoo Jae-suk and Noh Hong-chul of MBC's 'Infinite Challenge' performing the worldwide hit 'Gangnam Style' in Times Square, New York.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

