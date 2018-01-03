1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Thanks To BTS, ' Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve' Shows Skyrocketing Viewer Ratings

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard News.

Photo from Billboard News.

An annual New Year's Eve television show featuring BTS set astounding viewer ratings.

BTS, once again, proving their worth.

ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve' aired on December 31 08:00 PM was viewed by an average of 9.11 million, according to Nielsen Company. This is a 2.5 million increase in viewers compared to last year. Near the end, 15.72 million viewed the show, showing a 48% in the rise of viewers.

On January 1, U.S. Billboard also featured BTS on 'New Year's Rocking Eve,' stating that "2017 could be remembered as the year BTS took over the world, becoming not just a K-pop sensation but a global phenomenon."

Photo from Billboard News.

Photo from Billboard News.

BTS' appearance on 'New Year's Rocking Eve' was pre-recorded in November, when BTS was in Los Angeles, being invited to perform at the 'American Music Awards (AMAs).' BTS performed their hits 'DNA' and 'MIC Drop.' Alongside BTS appeared pop diva Mariah Carey and other world-famous artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Zedd and many more.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve' boasts its high viewer ratings not only in the U.S., but all over the world as well. The show also featured PSY in 2012, with Yoo Jae-suk and Noh Hong-chul of MBC's 'Infinite Challenge' performing the worldwide hit 'Gangnam Style' in Times Square, New York.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT