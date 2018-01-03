Guess Who's the YG Celeb Who Took This Photo of BLACKPINK

Idol group BLACKPINK wished fans a happy new year via its official social media account. Along with their greetings, they posted a photo taken by no one else than WINNER's Song Min-ho.

I guess he's a BLINK as well.

BLACKPINK, on December 31, wrote "I can't believe this is the last day of 2017."

The post goes on, stating "We truly appreciate BLINK (BLACKPINK fandom name) helping us aim higher in 2018," and "With you by our side, we had nothing to fear in 2017," showing their appreciation for BLINK.

They added, "I hope BLINK continues to stand by BLACKPINK in 2018 as well."

The photo features BLACKPINK in front of countless fans, with four members all striking their own charming poses. The photo was taken by WINNER's Song Min-ho, who is said to have acquired a hobby in photography.

After performing on the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' aired on December 25, BLACKPINK greeted fans who came to see them on stage. BLACKPINK members were caught posing for Song Min-ho.

The hashtag #PHOTOBYHOMMA seems to be referring to Song Min-ho as well. The Korean word 'homma' is short for 'homepage master,' referring to fans who take high-definition photos of idols.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

