사회

Breaking! SUZY To Make Her Comeback In January

중앙일보

입력

Suzy is to make her solo comeback in January and is up to her neck working on her next album.

She's busy working on her new M/V in L.A.!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

On January 2, according to numerous relevant sources, Suzy had her M/V shoot in Los Angeles, U.S. She was caught on camera at the Incheon International Airport, but she never revealed where she was destined for. It turned out that she was on her way to work on her new album. Fans are already wildly guessing over what Suzy's newest album concept would be.

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Suzy will make a comeback, filling a year-long vacancy after her first solo album 'Yes? No?' released in January 2017. Fans are already going crazy over her yet another "transformation," as her former pieces 'Pretend' and 'Yes No Maybe' were loved.

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Photo from Instagram @skuukzky

Suzy, who showed off her artistic talents on SBS' 'Park Jin-young's Party People,' and 'Grand Mint Festival 2017,' has been working on her new album since last year. Her all-around ability as an actor and singer adds onto the fans' fervor over news of Suzy making her comeback.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

