Cute Story Of How a Baby ARMY Spent Too Much for BTS

Photo from MBC Every1

In the MBC every1 program 'Rural Police 2' aired on January 1, actors - temporarily turned policemen - Shin Hyun-joon and Oh Dae-hwan engaged in an in-depth conversation with students in Munsu Elementary School in Yeongju-si, a suburban area of South Korea.

I bet every fangirl/fanboy has faced similar problems before.

Along came a fifth-grader Ryu Suhyun who defined herself as a fan of BTS. The Miss Ryu asked "Is there any way for me to fangirl without spending such a lot of money?" She went on to say that her parents are not very fond of her spending so much on BTS. She added that her bias was Jimin.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Asked up to how much she spent on a celebrity, the fan answered '130,000 won' (approximately 122 dollars). Shin Hyun-joon, surprised by how much she spent, asked where she got the money from. Stating that her monthly allowance was only 10,000 won, which is less than ten dollars, the student said that she saved up her pocket money given by her grandma and even gave up spending time with her friends, piling up money with her sister to buy BTS members' birthday presents.

Shin Hyun-joon told her "Say you were in their (BTS') shoes. Your fan, whom you think of dearly, is very young. Yet she saves up money, her monthly allowance of 10,000 won, to buy you a gift over 100,000 won. How would you feel?" He added "Don't buy something so pricey. It's the thought that counts," advising her to cheer on her celebrity without financially burdening herself so much.

Photo from MBC Every1

Viewers chuckled over Shin Hyun-joon's pouting face when he discovered that the fan had never gifted her father with a birthday present. The fan was surprised when she found out that the day after was her father's birthday. Shin Hyun-joon, pinching in a bit himself, suggested that she buy her father a present.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

