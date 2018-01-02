EXO's BAEKHYUN Writes Letter of Apology over His Remarks on Depression

EXO member Baekhyun apologized for his remarks concerning depression.

"I wanted to offer words of consolation."

Baekhyun made controversial remarks at the EXO 'Universe' album fansign held on December 30, at Gangnam District, Seoul.

In the middle of a conversation with his fan, Baekhyun stated "So many seem depressed nowadays. To be frank, I don't understand why people suffer from depression and insomnia." He added "I wish for you to be surrounded by delightful people who can fill you with happy thoughts. I wish I can make you smile."

His remarks became widely controversial. Some claimed that his remarks added on to the prejudice against people suffering from depression as if depression was something that one can simply snap out of. Others also pointed out that Baekhyun should have been more careful, especially when Jonghyun, another SM artist, had fallen victim to depression not too long ago.

In response to the criticism, Baekhyun wrote a lengthy apologetic post about his remarks, saying "I just wanted to comfort my fans and cheer them up."

Here's the full translated version of his apology posted on Instagram.

Hi. This is Baekhyun. I wanted to make an apology regarding my remarks at the fansign held on December 30. To be honest, depression was a burdensome and sensitive issue for myself. But talking to my fan made me feel worried and scared. My fan, who I wanted to make happy, who should be filled with delight and joy, was telling me stories that couldn't be lightly dealt with, and I became anxious, thinking there might not be a second chance. I wanted to offer a word more of consolation and wanted to do anything and everything for the fan, whom I hoped my words could influence, as I was a person liked. I continued to be immersed in the conversation afterward, until even after the fansign ended. I meant to say that, even if our fans felt burdened and hopeless, there would always be people who can make them smile, EXO included, so they should stand strong…but I guess I should have chosen my words more carefully. I'm not good at putting my thoughts into words, yet I chose to speak out. I deeply regret my words. I just wanted to comfort my fans and cheer them up. I fear that I may make another mistake in writing this letter. But I do want to sincerely apologize. I'm sorry to the fan, and I'm sorry to everyone who was hurt by my remarks. I'll be more discreet in my words and actions. Baekhyun.

