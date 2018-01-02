VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ④ J-HOPE





Worldwide famous idol group BTS bids 'happy new year 2018' to its fan club ARMY. With hugs and kisses, BTS members greet ARMY's new year with lots of love. Let's take a look at individual members with VoomVoom. J-Hope is the fourth member to say his greetings.

"My mixtape will be released, and I hope you're as excited as I am."

BTS member J-Hope said words of blessing commemorating the new year 2018.

In the clip released on December 31 via Youtube channel @BANGTANTV, J-Hope says "I hope you continue to see my everlasting love and loyalty."

He also mentioned his soon-to-be-released 'mixtape,' which had been his New Year's resolution of 2017. J-Hope said "My mixtape will be released soon. I can't wait for you to hear it."

Here's what J-Hope said. (Full, translated version. From 02:59~04:05)

It's already the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. We have only about five hours left of 2017. I think 2017 was a year which was filled with love from fans. I owe it all to you, and I hope you continue to see my everlasting love and loyalty to ARMY. As for me personally, in 2018 my mixtape will be released, which has been one of my utmost goals. My heart beats at the thought of sharing my music with you. I hope you're as excited as I am, and I'll strive to perfect my music in 2018. Please continue to love BTS' and J-Hope's music. Thank you.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

