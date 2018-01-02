1 읽는 중

VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ⑤ JIMIN

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

ⓒ BANGTAN TV

ⓒ BANGTAN TV


The globally popular boy band BTS has a message for ARMYs for the new year. The new year's greetings from the hottest boys on the planet reek with sweetness and their love for their fans. Watch the boys take turns to wish us all a happy new year. - Brought to you by yours truly, VoomVoom

"I hope you are loved as much as we are loved by you," says Jimin.

On December 31, Jimin told fans that he "would like to get cooler" this year on the band's official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

"I promise to be cooler," he assured his fans, asking them to "support BTS so that we can be cooler."

Watch Jimin share his new year's message below (4:05 - 6:11):

BANGTAN TV

BANGTAN TV

Dear all, another year has gone by. Don't you agree time flies? Give yourselves a pat on the back. What I want to tell you guys most is that I thank you so much for this year and I've been so happy and we've had so much fun together. We had so much going on this year and words can't express how happy I am to spend every year with you, making beautiful memories. I'm so proud and it makes me want to know where we would be in the future. Thanks again for today. We are going to get cooler this year. No, I mean it, I want to get cooler. We will make you proud. I promise. So please remember to send cheers our way so we can be cooler. I hope you are loved as much as we are loved by you. I can't tell you how thankful I am for all this. I love you all. Happy new year!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

