VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ② SUGA

Photo from Youtube Channel @BANGTANTV

Photo from Youtube Channel @BANGTANTV


Worldwide famous idol group BTS bids 'happy new year 2018' to its fan club ARMY. With hugs and kisses, BTS members greet ARMY's new year with lots of love. Let's take a look at individual members with VoomVoom. Following Jin, here's Suga as the runner-up.

"May all your dreams come true. If you don't have one, oh well. Being happy is enough."

BTS member Suga said words of blessing commemorating the new year 2018.

In the clip released on December 31 via Youtube channel @BANGTANTV, Suga says, full of hope, "2018 is filled with fun events yet to come. It will be a year better than the one before."

He adds "May all your dreams come true, and if you don't have one, that's fine as well. Just be happy."

Here's what Suga said. (Full, translated version. From 00:44 to 01:28)

Photo from Youtube Channel @BANGTANTV

Photo from Youtube Channel @BANGTANTV

2018 is the Year of the Dog. Especially for those whose Chinese zodiac sign is the Dog, only good things are in store for you. While so much happened in 2017, 2018 will be a year filled with more fun and excitement. Not for us, but for you. May all your dreams come true, and if you don't have one, that's fine as well. Being happy is enough. I hope 2018 is a year where delight fills you from the start to the end. Bye."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

