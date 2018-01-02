1 읽는 중

VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ① JIN

중앙일보

BANGTAN TV


The globally popular boy band BTS has a message for ARMYs for the new year. The new year's greetings from the hottest boys on the planet reek with sweetness and their love for their fans. Watch the boys take turns to wish us all a happy new year. - Brought to you by yours truly, VoomVoom

Jin wants you to be "loved and kissed lots" this year.


On December 31, BTS posted a new years message on their official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

Jin started his message by introducing himself "as your heart man," probably in reference to the hearts he showed his fans on stage at the band's latest concert tour.

"In 2018, I want all our fans to have a better year than last year," he said. As he got a little tongue-tied mid-sentence, he excused himself saying
that "I don't know what I'm saying right now but I hope you are still watching this."

BANGTAN TV

He ended his message with a heart gesture, wishing his fans "are loved and kissed lots."

Watch Jin share his new year's message below (0:00 - 0:42):

BANGTAN TV

"Hello all, I'm your heart man, Jin. I think, in 2018, I want all our fans to have a better year than last year and I also want you to be always happy. I don't know what I'm saying right now but I hope you are still watching this. We want to show you how much we love you too. I hope you are always happy and healthy and also I hope you are loved and kissed lots. Mwah!"

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

