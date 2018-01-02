“Running Man” Star JEON SO-MIN Wins Double Awards for Making the Show Relevant Again

Jeon So-min, the actress and the most recent addition to the cast of the game show Running Man, won the Rookie Award and the Best Couple Award for the variety show category at SBS Entertainment Awards 2017.

Her chemistry with Lee Kwang-soo helped the show break away from single-digit ratings.

Jeon is lauded for her contribution to one of the longest-running game shows on SBS, helping it overcome an extended period of low ratings.

"I was afraid of trying out an entirely new genre at first, but everyone at Runnin Man has been so welcoming, which is why I believe I got to do well," she said.

She co-won the Best Couple Award with fellow castmate Lee Kwang-soo, whose remark that "Jeon So-min and I are more than just co-workers" stirred curiosity.

Running Man broke away from their long-sustained single-digit ratings on December 3, scoring 10.3%.

"I could see their enthusiasm for the show when I first interviewed them," the producer shared his thoughts about the newest castmates of Running Man. "Because this is a long-running series, I was concerned that maybe the fans would not take them very well at first," he said, adding that he was impressed how "they weren't deterred by the initial rejection."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

