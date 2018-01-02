1 읽는 중

Guess Who Was Caught At The Latest BIGBANG Concert!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram and YG Entertainment.

Actors Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won, stars of the movie 'Steel Rain,' were caught at a BIGBANG concert.

These celebs are huge in Korea!

Responsible for the distribution of the movie, Next Entertainment World (often referred to as NEW) posted a clip of the two actors at a recent BIGBANG concert held at Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul, via its official social media account on December 31.

In the clip, Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won cheer on BIGBANG as if they were VIPs.

In addition, the two actors each posted a celebratory selfie of themselves at the concert on their Instagram as well.

Photo from Instagram @tojws

Jung Woo-sung posted a photo of himself with Kwak Do-won with the comments "Woo-sung: Do you like this, Do-won? Seeing GD at the BIGBANG concert?" "Do-won: Yes, I really do! Yippee!" "Woo-sung: Haha." "BIGBANG? Oh! GD? Oh!"

Photo from Instagram @kwak_do_won1

Kwak Do-won also posted a photo of himself with Jung Woo-sung, with the comment "Woo-sung, thank you for taking me to the BIGBANG concert. BIGBANG yay GD yay."

Photo from &#39;Steel Rain&#39; official website.

Often referred to as GD (short for G-Dragon) by fans, his song is said to have been included in the soundtrack of the movie 'Steel Rain.'

Photo from &#39;Steel Rain&#39; official website.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

