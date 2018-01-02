Actor RYU JUN-YEOL Makes A Blunder In Front Of His Girlfriend HYERI

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Nam Ji-hyun made everyone smile when they made a tiny mistake.

That must have been a bit embarrassing.

On '2017 MBC Drama Awards,' aired on December 30, 09:00 PM, Ryu Jun-yeol and Nam Ji-hyun presented the Youth Award for Best Young Actor. The two actors, however, had a moment of confusion and settled themselves on the stage reserved for recipients.

The host, Oh Sang-jin, informed the two to take their rightful place behind the podium, where the presenters were supposed to go. After Ryu Jun-yeol and Nam Ji-hyun put themselves in position, Oh Sang-jin stated, "For the first time ever in an awards ceremony, we have to take another one-shot."

Ryu Jun-yeol stated, "Please greet us like nothing happened." Smiling, he added, "It's our first time as presenters, so please excuse our mistake." Nam Ji-hyun chimed in, saying "We were nervous." What added onto the comedy was the fact Hyeri, member of girl group Girl's Day and Ryu Jun-yeol's girlfriend, was watching the whole thing.

Actors Kim Seon-ho and Kim Jung-hyun took home the award for Best Young Actor. The two respectively starred in 'Two Cops' and 'Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People.'

