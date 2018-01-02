1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

CHANYEOL's Phenomenal Pose Embarrasses EXO Members

중앙일보

입력

Photo by Ilgan Sports.

Photo by Ilgan Sports.

Everyone burst out laughing over Chanyeol's comic pose on the red carpet for '2017 KBS Song Festival.'

His pose is unbelievably hilarious.

EXO had a photo op on the red carpet for '2017 KBS Song Festival,' held on December 29, at KBS Hall, Yeouido, Seoul.

EXO&#39;s Chanyeol(left) striking a comical pose at the red carpet for &#39;2017 KBS Song Festival&#39; held on December 29, 2017, at KBS Hall. Photo from News1.

EXO&#39;s Chanyeol(left) striking a comical pose at the red carpet for &#39;2017 KBS Song Festival&#39; held on December 29, 2017, at KBS Hall. Photo from News1.

EXO&#39;s Chanyeol(left) striking a comical pose at the red carpet for &#39;2017 KBS Song Festival&#39; held on December 29, 2017, at KBS Hall. Photo from YONHAP.

EXO&#39;s Chanyeol(left) striking a comical pose at the red carpet for &#39;2017 KBS Song Festival&#39; held on December 29, 2017, at KBS Hall. Photo from YONHAP.

On the red carpet, EXO members, smooth and poised as ever, had a group photo shoot. Chen, at the end of the shoot, suddenly stated "Chanyeol has a phenomenal pose to show you," turning heads around.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Chanyeol, first seemingly a bit nervous, fearlessly showed off his flamboyant pose as cameras started going off. EXO members, watching Chanyeol from the back, couldn't help bursting out laughing at Chanyeol's audacity.

Chanyeol was the 'special MC' for '2017 KBS Song Festival,' along with Red Velvet's Irene, BTS' Jin, and TWICE's Sana.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT