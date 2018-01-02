CHANYEOL's Phenomenal Pose Embarrasses EXO Members

Everyone burst out laughing over Chanyeol's comic pose on the red carpet for '2017 KBS Song Festival.'

His pose is unbelievably hilarious.

EXO had a photo op on the red carpet for '2017 KBS Song Festival,' held on December 29, at KBS Hall, Yeouido, Seoul.

On the red carpet, EXO members, smooth and poised as ever, had a group photo shoot. Chen, at the end of the shoot, suddenly stated "Chanyeol has a phenomenal pose to show you," turning heads around.

Chanyeol, first seemingly a bit nervous, fearlessly showed off his flamboyant pose as cameras started going off. EXO members, watching Chanyeol from the back, couldn't help bursting out laughing at Chanyeol's audacity.

Chanyeol was the 'special MC' for '2017 KBS Song Festival,' along with Red Velvet's Irene, BTS' Jin, and TWICE's Sana.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

