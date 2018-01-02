“Yes, I am handsome”…BTS JIN Cracks Up the Audience at KBS Song Festival 2017

BTS attended the yearly KBS Song Festival 2017 held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido on December 29.

Does anyone dare disagree?

Of the seven boys, Jin played a special added role as the festival's host alongside Chanyeol of EXO, Irene of Red Velvet, and Sana of TWICE.

Perhaps the funniest moment of the night was when an ardent BTS fan shouted "you're so handsome!" across the hall to which Jin replied, "yes, I am handsome," making everyone in the audience crack up.

Who is to deny that Jin is indeed the "worldwide handsome"?

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

