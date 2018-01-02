1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' MIC Drop Remix M/V Reaches Over 100 Million Views

중앙일보

입력

BTS' 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' Official M/V reached over 100 million views on Youtube.

The latest addition to the 12 BTS M/Vs' hall of fame!

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

As of January 2, 00:37 AM, BTS' 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' reached over 100 million views. A result of BTS, the worldwide famous DJ Steve Aoki, and the rapper Desiigner's collaboration, 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' reaches well over 100 million and 700 thousand views, as of January 10:30 AM KST.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS is the proud artist responsible for twelve M/Vs over 100 million views. With 'DOPE,' 'FIRE,' 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' 'Save ME,' 'Not Today,' 'Spring Day,' 'DNA,' 'Danger,' 'I Need U,' and 'War of Hormone' reaching over 100 million views, 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' is the twelfth addition to its hall of fame. BTS ranks No.1 among Korean artists with the most MVs to reach over 100 million views.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

From January 13 to January 14, BTS will hold its fan meeting 'BTS 4TH MUSTER [Happy Ever After]' to meet up with the 4th term members of BTS' global official fanclub ARMY, at the Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul.

Take a peek at the newest BTS M/V to reach over 100 million views!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT