BTS' MIC Drop Remix M/V Reaches Over 100 Million Views

BTS' 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' Official M/V reached over 100 million views on Youtube.

The latest addition to the 12 BTS M/Vs' hall of fame!

As of January 2, 00:37 AM, BTS' 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' reached over 100 million views. A result of BTS, the worldwide famous DJ Steve Aoki, and the rapper Desiigner's collaboration, 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' reaches well over 100 million and 700 thousand views, as of January 10:30 AM KST.

BTS is the proud artist responsible for twelve M/Vs over 100 million views. With 'DOPE,' 'FIRE,' 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' 'Save ME,' 'Not Today,' 'Spring Day,' 'DNA,' 'Danger,' 'I Need U,' and 'War of Hormone' reaching over 100 million views, 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' is the twelfth addition to its hall of fame. BTS ranks No.1 among Korean artists with the most MVs to reach over 100 million views.

From January 13 to January 14, BTS will hold its fan meeting 'BTS 4TH MUSTER [Happy Ever After]' to meet up with the 4th term members of BTS' global official fanclub ARMY, at the Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul.

Take a peek at the newest BTS M/V to reach over 100 million views!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

