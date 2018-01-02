Never Before Told: How BTS Really Thinks about All That Has Happened to Them in 2017

BTS told in an interview with Nikkan Sports News on December 22 how they truly feel looking back over 2017.

"It's been like a dream - we've achieved more than we had ever hoped for."

JIMIN: "I was so touched by how many fans came to see us at our concert in Japan that I cried."

RM: "We thought that perhaps 2016 was our best year, that this was the highest we could ever rise, but we were wrong. We're incredibly happy that we were able to go a step further with our new single."

JUNGKOOK: "2017 has been a year that I could really feel how loved we are by so many. We want to show you a side of us you haven't seen as a thank you to all those who have loved us and supported us."

SUGA: "Holding a concert at Tokyo Dome has been our dream since our day one in Japan - it feels like a dream."

JIN: "I've loved this year. I've been so happy."

J-HOPE: "I think we've achieved more than we had ever hoped for. This year I got to feel how much our fans really love us."

V: "I've always said that doing a concert at the Dome has been my goal and I'm happy that we got to cross that off our bucket list."

As for their goal for the new year, RM said that "there's power to our performance and our goal is to give you the strength to go on from watching us."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

