GFRIEND Body Pillows Pulled From Official Goods Concerning Sexual Harassment Issues

Girl group GFriend's body pillow merchandise was pulled from the list of official goods due to concerns over sexual harassment and commercialization of sexuality.

Fans were concerned over the body pillows being used sexually.

On December 29, via its fancafe, GFriend's label Source Music announced "In response to fans' worries over GFriend's official goods…while we had originally planned the merchandise to offer fans a variety of goods, taking into consideration fans' worries, we've decided neither to produce nor sell the body pillows."

Source Music has been selling GFriend goods prior to GFriend's concert to be held on January 6 to January 7, at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park.

Among the goods sold, the body pillows (width 60㎝, length 180㎝) became controversial. There were worries of GFriend members being sexually harassed, due to the life-sized print of GFriend members on the pillows. Some suggested that the pillows could be used for sexual purposes. Hashtag #do_not_purchase_GFriend_goods trended on the social media as well.

