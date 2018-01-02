WATCH: “About to pass out”…BTS Gasping for Breath After Singing Live for Five Consecutive Songs

BTS sang live all throughout the five consecutive songs they performed at the KBS Song Festival 2017 held on December 29.

“We're doing this a hundred percent live,” the boys said.

The boys sang their hottest singles at the annual festival including "Spring Day," "DNA," "Not Today," "Lost," and "Cypher4." When asked by a reporter what the key point of their performance is for the night, they replied, "we're doing this a hundred percent live."

After their performance was over, all of them seemed noticeably exhausted - stumbling over their own feet and gasping for breath, which made their fans worried sick!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

