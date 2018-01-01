1 읽는 중

BREAKING! ‘Fight for My Way’ PARK SEO-JOON and KIM JI-WON Win Excellence Acting Award

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

photo by KBS

photo by KBS

Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won take home the Excellence in Acting in a miniseries as the best actor and actress at '2017 KBS Drama Awards'!

Congratulations, Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won!

‘2017 KBS Drama Awards’ were held on December 31, at the KBS Hall in Yeouido. Park Seo-joon starred in KBS’ ‘Fight for My Way’ as Ko Dong-man this year, who is a former taekwondo player struggling to succeed in his career and love life with Choi Ae-ra. And Kim Ji-won starred in KBS' 'Fight for My Way' as Choi Ae-ra this year, who is a strong and sassy girl working as a department store employee at the information desk but dreams of becoming an announcer.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

