Lee Ha-nui won the Top Excellence in Acting in a serial drama as the best actress.

Congratulations, Lee Ha-nui!

'2017 MBC Drama Awards,' held at MBC's Exhibition hall on December 30, selected Lee Ha-nui as one of the greatest actors of the year. Lee Ha-nui starred in MBC's 'Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People' as Jang Nok-su this year.

