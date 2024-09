Seo Jang-hoon won the prestigious Top Excellence Prize for the talk show category at SBS Entertainment Awards 2017 held at SBS Prism Tower on December 29.

Congratulations, Seo Jang-hoon!!!

Seo Jang-hoon's role on the 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' and 'My Little Old Boy' was widely loved in and out of South Korea.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com